Eileen Harding, 75, dies after Upper Newtownards Road crash
- Published
A woman has died after she was hit by a lorry on the Upper Newtownards Road in Belfast on Thursday morning.
Eileen Harding, 75, was taken to hospital after the collision but died later from her injuries.
Emergency services attended the scene at the junction of the Upper Newtownards Road and Grampian Avenue at about 09:15 GMT.
Police have said they want to speak to two women who came to Ms Harding's assistance.
Detectives have also asked anyone with dash cam footage or other information to contact them.