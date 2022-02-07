NI political crisis: Bill to prevent Stormont collapse set to be passed
By Enda McClafferty & Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI
- Published
A law that would protect the Northern Ireland Assembly from collapse is expected to be passed by MPs later.
It would remove the requirement for the Northern Ireland secretary to set a date for an election if the positions of first and deputy first minister are not filled by the end of the week.
Paul Givan resigned as first minister last week, sparking the current crisis.
The NI Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern Bill would allow for the Northern Ireland Assembly to continue without a functioning executive for at least six months.
During that time ministers would continue to run their respective departments.
It could also come into play after the assembly election in May if the parties fail to fill the posts of first and deputy first minister.
A House of Lords amendment to the bill, which is expected to be approved later, allows for the legislation to be applied retrospectively, which will cover Mr Givan's resignation.
The legislation, which was agreed under the New Decade New Approach deal to restore devolution in 2020, will then be sent for royal assent.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) pulled Mr Givan out of Stormont in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said it will be "difficult" for his party to form a government after the upcoming election, if issues around the post-Brexit trading mechanism are not addressed.
This has prompted Sinn Féin to call for an early election, after Michelle O'Neill was in turn removed as deputy first minister.
The roles are joint and one cannot continue without the other.
Without the two top positions being filled, the executive - Northern Ireland's government - can no longer meet.
Under previous rules, the resignation of the first or deputy first minister would have set in motion a seven-day countdown to renominate the roles.
If candidates were not successfully renominated the Northern Ireland secretary would then be required to set a date for a fresh assembly election and the institutions would immediately collapse.
However, when power-sharing was restored at Stormont in January 2020, after three years of deadlock, it was agreed Westminster would change the rules to avoid this.
Meanwhile assembly members will meet at Stormont later for the first time since Mr Givan's resignation.
With the assembly still in place, it is expected there will be discussions of how best to use the time still available before the election, which is scheduled for 5 May.
On Monday, the speaker will meet the party whips to discuss how to progress legislation already in the system.
There are 28 such bills but it will be a race to get them all finished in time.