Troubles: Sean Graham bookmakers attack remembered 30 years on
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
Several hundred people have attended a memorial event for the victims of the Ormeau Road bookmakers murders in 1992.
It took place at Sean Graham's bookmakers at 14:20 GMT, the exact moment Ulster Defence Association (UDA) gunmen struck 30 years ago.
Five people were murdered in the attack and seven others were injured when two masked UDA gunmen opened fire indiscriminately.
Flowers were placed at a memorial plaque by relatives of the victims.
Survivors were also in attendance.
The five people killed were all Catholics: Jack Duffin, 66; Willie McManus, 54; Christy Doherty, 52; Peter Magee, 18; and James Kennedy, 15.
On Friday, settlements were reached in High Court actions over alleged state collusion.
A long-awaited report into the attack will be published by the police ombudsman on Tuesday.
It has previously emerged that one of the weapons used had been given to a police agent within the UDA by the Royal Ulster Constabulary's Special Branch.
The police ombudsman has been investigating allegations of collusion for many years and the report will also deal with seven other attacks.