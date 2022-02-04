Randall "Foggy" Ellis: Two men jailed for Portadown killing
Two men have been given jail sentences after admitting killing a "vulnerable man" in Portadown, County Armagh.
The body of Randall Ellis was discovered in his home at Clounagh Park in the town on 9 December, 2019.
He died after suffering a stab wound to his leg.
David Ellis, 21, a nephew of the deceased, of no fixed abode, and Dean Edward Martin, 26, of Tandragee Road in Portadown, were sentenced for manslaughter.
Ellis was given an eight-year sentence, while Martin received a 10-year sentence, at Belfast Crown Court.
Both men were told that their sentences will be divided equally between custody and licence.
The court heard that the two men did not know each other and had met for the first time in a bar in Portadown on 8 December, 2019.
After drinking beer and strong wine together, they armed themselves with knives before walking into the home of Mr Ellis in the early hours of the following morning.
Sentencing the men, the judge said that "one of the most troubling factors" in the case was the mystery of why Mr Ellis was attacked.
He added that the "vulnerable" victim was attacked in his own home, where he should have felt safe.
At the time he was killed, Mr Ellis, who lived alone, suffered from ill health.
The judge said that as the single stab wound was the only injury inflicted and not one "typically expected to cause serious injury or death" Mr Ellis may have survived "if the defendants had not run off and left him bleeding".
Mr Ellis had applied a tourniquet to his leg, but was later found behind the front door of his home.
The judge said no sentence he passed "could in any way make good or repair the pain caused by the killing of Foggy Ellis".
He said in a Victim Impact Statement made by Mr Ellis's sister, she described "happier aspects of her brother's life and the impact on her of the senseless and shocking killing, which has been aggravated by the fact of her son's direct involvement in it".
The judge said he had taken into account defence submissions.
He said he accepted David Ellis had a low intellect, was subjected to a "very disadvantaged and difficult childhood" and had no criminal record.
The judge said Dean Edward Martin also had a troubled family background.
He imposed the sentences and said both Ellis and Martin were "to receive credit for time spent in custody to date".