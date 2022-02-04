DUP: Stormont parties to meet after Givan resignation
The leaders of four Northern Ireland Executive parties will meet later to discuss how to progress outstanding legislation following First Minister Paul Givan's resignation.
It took effect at midnight and meant Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, of Sinn Féin, also lost her post.
The move by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is in opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol, which places a trade border in the Irish Sea.
Sinn Féin called for an early election.
An election for the Northern Ireland Assembly is currently scheduled for May.
Due to Northern Ireland's power-sharing arrangements, the roles of first and deputy first ministers are a joint office shared between the two biggest parties at Stormont.
Neither leader can stay in power if the other person resigns.
Northern Ireland's Assembly continues in shadow form, but the executive - effectively Northern Ireland's government - will no longer meet.
Ministers in charge of departments will be able to stay in post, but they will be limited in terms of what they can do.
Ahead of the midnight deadline on Thursday, the outgoing first and deputy first ministers made a number of appointments, including naming Ian Jeffers as Northern Ireland's new victims' commissioner, and keeping in place for another three years Brenda King as Northern Ireland's attorney general.
There are questions over key pieces of legislation requiring executive approval, including a multi-year budget and the lifting of Northern Ireland's remaining Covid-19 restrictions.
The leaders of Sinn Féin, the Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), the SDLP and Alliance Party will meet virtually later to discuss legislation already in motion at the assembly.
They have all been critical of the DUP's decision.
Ms O'Neill said the actions of the DUP were an "act of harm towards wider society here".
Health Minister Robin Swann said he was "deeply concerned about the consequences" of Mr Givan's resignation.
"I will remain in post, but the task of rebuilding our health service has been made all the more difficult," he said.
Mr Swann said he had sought "urgent legal clarification" on the possible easing of remaining Covid-19 restrictions, in the absence of the executive.
Alex Maskey, assembly Speaker, said the Northern Ireland Act 1998 calls for the first and deputy first minister offices to be filled within seven days, by 12:01 on Friday 11 February.
Mr Maskey also said he was aware that legislation due to be completed at Westminster next week may leave that situation subject to change, but said he could only deal with the "legal position which exists now".
The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU to ensure free movement of trade across the Irish land border after Brexit.
But goods are checked coming into Northern Ireland from GB
Unionist politicians have been critical of the arrangements, saying they are damaging Northern Ireland's place in the UK.
DUP minister Edwin Poots ordered officials on Wednesday to halt post-Brexit checks at Northern Ireland's ports on goods arriving from Great Britain.
However, it is understood those checks will continue until at least Monday afternoon.
Negotiations
Negotiations concerning the protocol are ongoing between the UK government and the European Union.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met EU chief post-Brexit negotiator Maroš Šefčovič on Thursday to continue those discussions.
Mr Šefčovič said it was essential that checks on goods entering Northern Ireland continues, and said the directive from Mr Poots to halt checks had been "very unhelpful".
"It creates uncertainty and unpredictability for the people and businesses in Northern Ireland," he said.
"These checks are necessary for Northern Ireland to benefit from access to the EU's Single Market for goods."
Ms Truss said urgent progress was needed and her priority was peace and stability in Northern Ireland.
Why has Paul Givan resigned?
The party's current leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been threatening to withdrawn DUP ministers from Stormont for months over its opposition to the protocol.
Unionists have argued that Northern Ireland's place in the UK is being undermined by the protocol as it is being treated differently from Great Britain.
Sir Jeffrey first delivered the ultimatum in September last year, warning that the DUP may quit Stormont "within weeks" if its protocol demands were not met.
Talks between the EU and the UK government - which is seeking changes to the protocol - have been ongoing for months but have intensified in recent weeks.