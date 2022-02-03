Givan resignation: Reaction in quotes
Businesses, health groups and organisations across Northern Ireland have been reacting to Paul Givan's resignation as first minister.
Here's a flavour of their comments.
The British Medical Association
"The last thing we need is another political crisis, more disruption and uncertainty.
"Doctors, and all healthcare staff, have worked tirelessly over the last two years and this is another blow to their morale."
Royal College of Nursing
"Nursing staff will be appalled at the implications of this decision.
"It's unacceptable, in the middle of a global pandemic and with our health and social care system already beyond the point of collapse that any action could be taken that will prevent decisions being taken that will protect the health and wellbeing of the people of Northern Ireland."
Hospitality Ulster
"Political uncertainty and instability will damage business confidence including the hospitality sector which is just coming back from the brink following the last two years of pandemic restrictions, and the three years of an absent Assembly.
"The hospitality sector has only started to get back on its feet with some remaining restrictions still to be lifted.
"Hospitality businesses and the dedicated workforce, who have already dealt with the biggest challenge of a generation, now need a stable government working in partnership with the industry to rebuild and look to the future."
The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT)
"Our children have already endured three years of no government in Northern Ireland, during which time many important developments in education, directly affecting children, were either stalled or dropped," they said.
"From the perspective of our education system, which is simply in crisis, collapsing our government would be the greatest act of abject recklessness imaginable.
"NAHT, on behalf of our school leaders and the children they represent, appeal to government to consider carefully the impact of your decisions on our children and young people and prioritise their needs ahead of your own political agendas."
The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland
"While it is regrettable that it has necessitated the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan, and the issue of an instruction to cease Sea Border checks at ports by Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, these can only be viewed as an inevitable consequence of the failure to date of negotiations to remove the Northern Ireland Protocol.
"It is hoped that through these actions, the UK Government and EU representatives will finally recognise, and move to resolve, the very serious concerns held by unionists."