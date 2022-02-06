Covid-19: 'I just felt trapped, like I can't even move'

"When I first found out I was a close contact of someone with Covid-19, I knew straight away that isolating would be a struggle."Bethany Menary is a patient at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in County Antrim, which cares for adults with learning disabilities. Like many during the pandemic, the 20 year old was forced to isolate at the end of last year after some of her family members tested positive for coronavirus.She missed the craic, the company of others and all her daily activities, like swimming and badminton.Her life had been turned upside, so she turned to blogging, as a way to document the highs and lows.