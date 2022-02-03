Omicron BA.2: Sub-variant may be behind latest Covid surge
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
A sub-variant of Omicron is thought to be behind the latest surge in Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland.
While not confirmed, it is believed the sub-variant, BA.2, is pushing case numbers to new highs.
BBC News NI understands that there could be about 15,000 positive cases a day in Northern Ireland.
According to the office of National Statistics, last week one in 15 people here had the virus - an infection rate above what we have seen in the past.
It had been hoped that by now case numbers in Northern Ireland would have started to drop dramatically.
But instead they are falling slowly.
It is not clear where BA.2 originated, but it was first detected in the Philippines in November.
It has been detected in approximately 57 countries.
In India, BA.2 is rapidly replacing the Delta and Omicron BA.1 variant.
What is BA.2?
As viruses mutate into new variants, they sometimes split or branch off into sub-lineages.
The Delta variant, for example, comprises 200 different sub-variants.
And now the same is happening with Omicron.
BA.2 is being described as a sub-variant of Omicron and not a different variant as it is too similar.
On a positive note, while more transmissible, there is no evidence at this stage to suggest that it is any more severe.
We know this as intensive care numbers are falling dramatically.
It is understood that fall is directly due to there being fewer people becoming extremely ill.
However the virus is still causing people to become ill enough that they require to be admitted to hospital.
Also Covid-19 deaths recorded by the Department of Health may not all be a direct result of the virus.
In fact, as case numbers soar the probability is that people are dying of other related diseases.
A large number of cases are still being detected in children who are passing it on to adults.
While the virus is less infectious, it is continuing to cause massive disruption within schools and other sectors as parents are forced to take time off.
