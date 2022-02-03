Covid-19: Three Covid-related deaths and 354 hospital cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,123.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 4,203 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday, down from 4,769 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
On Thursday, there were 354 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 357 on Wednesday.
There were 11 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 13 on Wednesday.
Last updated 3 February at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,674,504 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 1,415,603 people have had their first dose and 1,313,737 have had their second dose, while 19,575 third doses have been administered.
A total of 925,589 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 3 February at 14:15 GMT
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,228.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,940 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, up from from 4,208 cases on Tuesday.
Another 6,620 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, up from 6,410 on Tuesday.
There were 610 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, down from 630 patients on Wednesday.
There were 63 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 65 on Wednesday.
Last updated 3 February 14:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,675,731 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 3,784,297 people have had their first dose and 3,653,290 have had their second dose, while 238,144 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,713,302 booster jabs had been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 3 February 14:20
Source: Department of Health Ireland
