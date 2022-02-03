Seamus Maguire: New 'Disappeared' case opened into murder
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
The commission established to find the remains of murder victims buried in secret graves during the Troubles is taking on a new case for the first time in more than 10 years.
Seamus Maguire disappeared after leaving his home at Aghagallon, near Lurgan, about 50 years ago.
The Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR) said it was not clear "which wing of the IRA was involved".
He is the commission's 17th case.
The Disappeared are those who were abducted, murdered and secretly buried by republicans during Northern Ireland's Troubles.
Mr Maguire vanished in or around 1973-74, according to a statement from the commission, when he was about 26.
It is believed republican paramilitaries were behind his murder - both the Official IRA and the Provisional IRA were active at the time.
The ICLVR said it was taking on the case "on the basis of information received from the PSNI".
'Bring Seamus home'
A spokesperson for the Maguire family said: "Seamus was a much loved eldest son. His mother looked for him for many years.
"The family's wish is that he is brought home and given a Christian burial."
The ICLVR's lead investigator, Geoff Knupfer, said: "As with all our cases, our sole aim is to locate and recover the remains to return them to Seamus' family.
"It is a purely humanitarian cause.
"I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about the disappearance of Seamus to come forward to the commission, safe in the knowledge that any information will be treated in the strictest confidence.
"With the right information we will find Seamus and return his remains to his family".
Information given to the ICLVR is not passed to other agencies or used in prosecutions.
It is understood the PSNI and the commission have had ongoing discussions about the case for several years.
"This case currently sits within the workload of Legacy Investigation Branch for formal review in due course," a PSNI statement read.
"The commission believe the case meets their criteria and the police will share all relevant information to assist their investigation."
The ICLVR has located the remains of 13 people since it was established by the British and Irish governments in 1999.
The majority of the murders took place in the 1970s, with victims abducted in Northern Ireland and mostly killed and buried at locations in the Republic of Ireland.
The Provisional IRA has admitted responsibility for 13 of the murders and the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) one.
No attribution has been given to the others.
Seamus Maguire now joins Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh and Army officer Robert Nairac as the 'Disappeared' whose remains have yet to be found.
A reward of more than £44,000 is being offered for new information that results in finding any or all of their remains by the independent UK charity Crimestoppers.