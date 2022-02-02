NI Protocol: Irish Sea border checks ordered to end at midnight
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
DUP minister Edwin Poots has ordered his officials to halt Irish Sea border checks from midnight.
He had been threatening to act, as part of the DUP's ongoing opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Mr Poots said he had taken legal advice which meant he could direct the checks to stop in the absence of executive approval for them.
The protocol was agreed by the UK and EU to ensure free movement of trade across the Irish border after Brexit.
But unionist politicians have been critical of the arrangements, saying they are damaging Northern Ireland's place in the UK.
Under the deal, checks on goods from Great Britain must take place at Northern Ireland's ports to make sure they comply with EU laws.
But Mr Poots believes the checks are unlawful and cannot continue without approval from the Stormont Executive.
Last week, his bid to force an executive rethink on the issue was blocked by Sinn Féin.
Mr Poots had sought executive support for the checks continuing, ahead of a legal challenge by loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson.
He argued the challenge made clear that checks must be approved by all ministers as they are controversial and cut across various departments.
He said legal advice he had received on Wednesday confirmed that the implementation of Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) checks required approval from the Stormont Executive.
Mr Poots said that meant he was able to direct the checks to cease, and he had issued a formal instruction to his department's permanent secretary to halt all checks not in place on 31 December 2020 as of midnight tonight.
BBC News NI has contacted the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs and the Northern Ireland Office for a response.
The minister added that he would prepare a further paper for the executive seeking approval for the measures in due course.
Sinn Féin maintains that Stormont has a legal obligation to enforce the checks, and that the executive agreed in May 2020 to designate Mr Poots' department to perform the controls.
Sinn Fein's John O'Dowd said Mr Poots needed to "catch himself on" and accused him of "playing party politics".
"The protocol is the law - the DUP signed off in the executive that they would adhere to the regulations in the protocol," he said.
"All these matters can be resolved through the protocol. The executive has a position that they will adhere to the protocol - the principle remains you have to adhere to the law.
"I've no doubt the civil service will take its own advice and will be examining this very closely."
The reaction of the European Commission will be key in this.
The Irish government will be very concerned as well. That raises the question - if stuff isn't being checked at the Irish Sea then where is it being checked?
Will the companies sending stuff here - will they still fill out the export health certs, will they still produce the Common Health Entry Documents even if there is nobody to actually carry out the physical inspections?
Might they want to do that for their own legal certainty? That's another question I'm not certain about.
An industry source was suggesting that the advice they would give is that to have legal certainty you should do what you've been doing under grace periods as it stands.
That will be an individual decision for businesses - particularly the big supermarkets.
The Alliance Party's John Blair said it was "not a time for causing further disruption".
"The minister knows the solutions won't be found in the assembly or the department - it's a matter for the joint UK-EU committee," he said.
He added that the Alliance Party would consider "very carefully" how the matter progresses in the coming days before deciding whether the decision should be challenged in court.
The move was welcomed by the TUV leader Jim Allister who said the protocol implementation was "never compatible" with Northern Ireland's position withn the UK.
"The fundamental question though remains, why did it take a year to do this - a year which included excuses and justifications for the very checks Minister Poots now abandons," he said.
Fine Gael TD (member of Irish parliament) Neale Richmond said the announcement was "disappointing, unsurprising but ultimately a very damaging move."
"This helps no-one," he tweeted.