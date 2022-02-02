Covid-19: Five Covid-related deaths and 357 hospital cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,120.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 4,769 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, up from 4,622 on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
On Wednesday, there were 357 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 337 on Tuesday.
There were 13 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 21 on Tuesday.
Last updated 2 February at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,672,192 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 1,415,435 people have had their first dose and 1,313,301 have had their second dose, while 19.563 third doses have been administered.
A total of 923,893 booster jabs had been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 2 February at 12:00 GMT
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,136.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,208 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, up from from 3,872 cases on Monday.
Another 6,410 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, up from 4,759 on Monday.
There were 657 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, down from 692 patients on Monday.
There were 66 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 75 on Monday.
Last updated 1 February 15:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,666,620 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,782,285 people have had their first dose and 3,646,279 have had their second dose, while 238,056 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,700,458 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 1 February 15:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
