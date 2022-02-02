Covid-19: Holidaymakers can add booster to NI vaccine app

You can now update your #COVIDCertNI app to include the fact that you have received your booster vaccine.



Don't have the app? You can request a printed certificate by calling 0300 200 7814.



Read ➡️https://t.co/1IFPlTOWuy



More information ➡️https://t.co/0uVT3JzBvt pic.twitter.com/4kF3VeDsSy