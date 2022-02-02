Climate change bill: Farmers 'being ganged up' on with emissions vote
Sinn Féin, the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) and "city folks" are "ganging up" on the rural community after voting for a target of net zero emissions by 2050, according to Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.
The amendment to new climate legislation was passed on Tuesday.
Mr Poots said it could have a "devastating impact" on farmers.
He told BBC News NI he was considering further amendments on primary agriculture and methane.
The minister had instead argued for a target to reduce emissions by 82% by 2050.
On Tuesday, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) and independents Claire Sugden and Alex Easton voted against the amendment.
The Green Party, Sinn Féin, Alliance, SDLP, People Before Profit, plus Trevor Lunn and Jim Wells voted in favour.
Green Party leader Clare Bailey, who brought forward the amendment, said the bill had a "long way to go", but she was "delighted" that this element had received support.
She said the agriculture sector is Northern Ireland's highest emitter and there were models for a transition fund if it came into law.
"We know that farmers want to do better, but what we have is a system of economic incentives from government policy that forces them into the practices that they're doing, so we've known this for a very long time," she told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster.
"What we also know is that in Northern Ireland, despite being a very small region and a small population, we actually emit double our per capita in terms of emissions."
If this bill becomes law in the next few weeks it will represent a significant challenge for the next executive.
Ministers will have to turn the net zero target into policies and actions.
Some climate policies are already in place, most notably an energy strategy.
But the UK's climate advisor, the climate change committee, told Stormont that going beyond its recommended 82% cut in emissions by 2050 would mean making some difficult decisions.
The CCC's view is that getting to net zero in NI will have to involve a substantial cut in livestock farming or major and ongoing investment in carbon capture technology. Perhaps both.
The next environment and agriculture minister will have a big job to do.
Mr Poots described the amendment vote as "an appalling situation where our assembly took a decision which is not evidence-based, which is not science-based".
He vowed to find means of "undoing the damage".
"The consequences of the stupidity of yesterday are absolutely wide," he said.
His proposal of 82% was defined as an "equitable contribution" for Northern Ireland to the UK's net zero ambition, according to the committee on climate change (CCC), in 2020.
The committee had reported that Northern Ireland's economic reliance on agriculture would make it difficult to go further and faster without a significant reduction in the sector's output.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without its own climate change laws.
Business groups, including the Ulster Farmers' Union and Northern Ireland Food and Drink, had warned of industry damage and potential job losses if a 100% target is introduced.
Other aspects of the bill will be discussed by MLAs on Wednesday.