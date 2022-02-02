Newry: Man charged after healthcare worker punched at Daisy Hill
A 40-year-old man has been charged with attempted hijacking and assault after a healthcare worker was punched in the face as she arrived on shift at a County Down hospital on Monday.
The woman was attacked in the car park of Daisy Hospital in Newry, and had to be treated in the emergency department, the Southern Health Trust said.
The man is due to appear at Newry Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.
Police have also arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the incident.
The attack happened shortly before 20:30 GMT.
The Southern Trust said the woman was "very distressed" after arriving at work "to look after others".
"Thankfully, passers-by disturbed the perpetrators, however our colleague who did sustain injuries and was understandably very distressed," the trust said.
"We appreciate the very quick response of the PSNI who have reviewed our CCTV and we are working with them on their investigations."