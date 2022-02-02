DUP: Edwin Poots says his political demise 'has not happened yet'
- Published
Former DUP leader Edwin Poots has said his political demise "has just not happened quite yet".
Mr Poots was speaking after he failed to be selected to stand in South Down in May's assembly election.
The agriculture minister had indicated he wanted to leave his Lagan Valley constituency and stand in South Down.
"I think there was a little excitement over the weekend and people were writing off Edwin Poots' political career," he told BBC News NI.
"I can assure you that my demise has just not happened quite yet, the obituary writers just need to out their pens down.
"Edwin Poots has not gone away."
The DUP currently holds two seats in the Lagan Valley constituency, belonging to Mr Poots and First Minister Paul Givan.
Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has signalled his intention to return to the Northern Ireland Assembly and is also expected to be a candidate in Lagan Valley.
Some wounds never heal and now the plaster has been pealed back, DUP divisions are back on show.
Briefings and counter briefings have returned ahead of what is likely to be another party executive showdown.
Edwin Poots didn't explicitly say there was an agreement with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson that he would be the candidate in South Down, but he came close.
He said they had engaged for two months prior to the selection meeting last Friday and that he had moved away from Lagan Valley in the interest of the party.
And he had a defiant warning to those writing off his political career - "put your pens away".
By declaring he has no plans to return to Lagan Valley, Mr Poots has staked his political future on the executive rejecting Diane Forsythe's nomination in South Down.
It will be a big call for the 130 executive members.
By then, he will be the champion of farmers fighting the changes to the climate bill and the DUP's bulwark against Brexit's Northern Ireland Protocol with his plan to end Irish Sea border checks.
Will he be too big to ditch?
Will executive members preserve the career of a long-serving minister and former leader or will they back the new face of the DUP?
Team Poots believe they have the numbers, but others in the party are not so sure with a challenging election on the horizon there may be little appetite to fully reopen old wounds.
Mr Poots told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme he had engaged with Sir Jeffrey for two months on the issue of where he would stand in the election.
"I wanted to facilitate the smooth transition for Sir Jeffrey to come back to the Northern Ireland Assembly and lead the party from the assembly," Mr Poots said.
"So anything I have done I've been doing in the interest of the party."
'Very silly people'
Mr Poots said some "very silly people" had leaked elements of the nomination process to the press.
"It was a very stupid thing for them to do," he said
Last week, the DUP nominated Diane Forsythe to stand as their candidate in South Down, replacing the current assembly member Jim Wells, who has been deselected.
Mr Wells has represented the constituency since 1998.
Mr Poots and Ms Forsythe were both interviewed by party officers last Friday night.
Their selection of Ms Forsythe must be ratified by the party executive.
Mr Poots was elected leader of the DUP in May 2021 after the ousting of Arlene Foster, but he resigned just 21 days later.
His appointment and the process that led to it had caused divisions within the party and several members of the South Down constituency office quit the party including Ms Forsythe.
They later returned when Sir Jeffrey was ratified as leader, saying they felt happier under his leadership.