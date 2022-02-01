Prince Andrew: Council votes not to fly union flag on birthday
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Belfast City Council has voted not to fly the union flag on Prince Andrew's birthday this month.
Instead, councillors decided that the union flag should be flown on 1 July to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.
The move was agreed without a vote.
The decision comes as the prince faces a civil case in America over sexual assault allegations, which he has consistently denied.
The Duke of York's birthday is 19 February and Tuesday was the final full council meeting before then.
An SDLP proposal calling for the flag not to be flown in the prince's honour was passed by 12 votes to six at a committee meeting last month.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) initially opposed the move but then indicated that if the flag was allowed to fly on an alternative day they would support it.
An Alliance Party proposal was put to Tuesday's meeting for 19 February to be replaced with 1 July.
Belfast City Hall has flown the union flag on designated days - currently 15 a year - since a vote in December 2012 to end its permanent display.
Last month the Duke of York's military titles and royal patronages were returned to the Queen.