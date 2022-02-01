Newry: Woman punched in face in attempted hijacking
- Published
A woman has been punched in the face by two men who tried to hijack her car in Newry, County Down.
The attack happened in Hospital Road in the city shortly after 20:30 GMT on Monday evening.
The woman was punched as the men tried to take her car keys, but a passer-by intervened and they left. She was subsequently treated in hospital for her injuries.
A 40-year-old man has been arrested over the attempted hijack and assault.
Police are trying to trace a man in connection with the incident.
He was described as slim and was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a dark zip-up hoody, trainers and dark gloves.