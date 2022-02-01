Presbyterian Church selects John Kirkpatrick as moderator
The Presbyterian Church in Ireland has selected the Reverend John Kirkpatrick to become its next moderator.
The 65-year-old was nominated by 10 of the 19 presbyteries on Tuesday evening.
Mr Kirkpatrick, minister of Portrush Presbyterian Church for nearly 30 years, will be officially installed at the start of the church's general assembly in June.
He takes over from the Reverend Dr David Bruce, and will become the church's 177th moderator.
Mr Kirkpatrick said he was "genuinely surprised but very excited" to have been elected.
"As I continue to serve the Lord Jesus in this new role, I am looking forward to coming alongside our churches at this critical time, encouraging them as we move forward from Covid."
"I also look forward to building good relationships wherever possible, honouring Jesus and representing our Church across the island and further afield."
Born in Limavady, and brought up in Ballymena, Mr Kirkpatrick was ordained to the ministry in 1985.
Both his father and grandfather were also Presbyterian clergy.
"While I came to a personal faith in Jesus at the age of nine, there was never an expectation that I would follow in their footsteps," Mr Kirkpatrick said.
"But God, obviously, had other plans and I genuinely give thanks for the near 40 years I have spent in the ordained ministry".