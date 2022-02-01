Edward Meenan 'stabbed more than 50 times'
A pathologist has told the Edward Meenan murder trial the 52-year old had been stabbed more than 50 times.
Dr James Lynas was giving evidence at Londonderry Crown Court sitting in Belfast, where three men are charged with murdering Mr Meenan in Derry in November 2018.
He told the court that Mr Meenan's death was caused by a combination of stab wounds and blunt force trauma.
Dr Lynas said the injuries had been sustained in a "prolonged assault".
Mr Meenan's body was found in Creggan Street on 25 November 2018.
Derek Creswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly; Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode, and Ryan Walters, 22, of Station Park, Crossgar, deny murder.
All three also deny wounding Mr Meenan's friend, William McConnell.
Mr Rodgers has entered a guilty plea to a charge of perverting the course of justice, a charge Mr Creswell and Mr Walters deny.
On the second day of the trial, the pathologist confirmed he conducted the post mortem on Mr Meenan's remains.
Dr Lynas said Mr Meenan sustained a total of 52 stab wounds, 28 of which were to the chest area, six to the face and a further 16 to his neck and shoulder and upper arm area.
He told the court he also identified a total of 92 areas where there were blunt force trauma injuries present.
The injuries were consistent with "multiple blunt blows and impacts", Dr Lynas said.
There was a severe fracture of the nasal area which had "shattered into pieces" as well as "severe lacerations" to Mr Meenan's left eye socket and cheek area, the jury was told.
The court also heard both Mr Meenan's legs were fractured just below the knees.
Dr Lynas said those injuries were more usually associated with traffic accidents or falling from a height and most likely "the result of extremely forceful blunt blows, probably with a weapon".
His upper legs also bore bands of abrasions which the pathologist attributed to "blows with a rod-like weapon".
The trial continues.