Foyleside Shopping Centre being evacuated amid security alert
Police are investigating a report of a bomb being placed at the Foyleside Shopping Centre in Londonderry.
The centre is currently being evacuated.
Police have advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.
There are no further details at this stage.
Following advice from the PSNI, Foyleside Shopping Centre is currently being evacuated. It is imperative that no member of the public attempts to access the centre at this time and we ask that you stay away from the area. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available.— Foyleside Shopping Centre (@FoylesideSC) February 1, 2022
