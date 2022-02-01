BBC News

Foyleside Shopping Centre being evacuated amid security alert

Published
Image source, Mary Durkan
Image caption,
Police have advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area

Police are investigating a report of a bomb being placed at the Foyleside Shopping Centre in Londonderry.

The centre is currently being evacuated.

Police have advised motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area.

There are no further details at this stage.

