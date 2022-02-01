Firmus' Ten Towns network to see gas bills rise by more than a third
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
Gas supplier Firmus energy has announced its prices will increase by more than a third in its Ten Towns Network.
The 33.57% increase will take effect from 24 February 2022, and is the fourth increase by the company since last spring.
The Utility Regulator said it would being the average household gas bill in the Ten Towns area to £1,293 a year.
In April 2021 the average bill was £518.
The move will affect about 55,000 customers in the Ten Towns area, which includes Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Coleraine, Craigavon, Londonderry and Newry.
Dr David Dobbin, chairman of Firmus Energy, said the company had no choice but to make a further increase due to the sustained high prices in wholesale gas markets.
"Very low gas stocks, reduced Russian supplies and concerns about the Ukraine situation are all combining to keep European gas prices high," he said.
"The market crisis has been well publicised, and markets look increasingly like they are going to remain high for some time.
"This is not just a Firmus issue but a challenge faced by every local and national supplier of gas and electricity all of whom are affected by the huge upsurges which have taken place in wholesale gas and energy costs.
"Regrettably, we, in Northern Ireland, are at the mercy of the global wholesale gas market and are unable to influence these prices.
"We know this is another unwelcome increase which will have a disproportionate effect on those of our customers who are the most vulnerable.
"We have been providing financial support to the Department for Communities scheme to help those most in need and will continue to do so."
The Utility Regulator has previously warned that gas prices would increase in the coming weeks.
The wholesale price of gas makes up more than half of consumers' bills.
'No sign of prices falling'
The Utility Regulator approved the tariff increase.
Its chief executive John French said there was no sign of prices falling.
"This will regrettably mean that the average annual household gas bill in the Ten Towns area will increase to £1,293 per year.
"The unparalleled increases in the cost of wholesale energy at a global level have persisted and continue to impact on supplier costs.
"Unfortunately, there appears to be no end in sight during 2022 for significantly above trend wholesale prices.
"However, if wholesale prices begin to reduce, our system of regulation in Northern Ireland allows us to act to make sure that reductions are fully passed onto consumers as quickly as possible."