Bangor: Man attacked with knuckleduster during burglary
- Published
A man suffered injuries to his face after he was attacked with a knuckleduster during an aggravated burglary in Bangor on Monday.
Police said six unknown males broke into the home on Drumawhey Gardens shortly before 21:30 GMT.
The man, who was aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.
An 18-year-old woman who was also in the house at the time locked herself in a bathroom and was uninjured.
Police asked for anyone with information to contact them.