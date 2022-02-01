Londonderry broadcaster Anita Robinson has died aged 76
One of Londonderry's best-known writers and broadcasters Anita Robinson has died aged 76.
Anita Robinson, who was a regular columnist with the Derry News when it launched in 2001, passed away in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast on Tuesday after a short illness.
She was a regular contributor to BBC Northern Ireland, BBC Radio Foyle and wrote regularly for the Irish News.
"Anita was a one-off," said BBC Radio Foyle presenter Mark Patterson.
He said she "brightened every room".
Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said he was thinking of her family and friends.
"She will be missed by people in Derry and right across the north who have enjoyed her witty and insightful newspaper columns and radio broadcasts over many years," the SDLP leader said.
Ms Robinson was a teacher by profession and was well-known for her love of poetry and the English language.
She went on to become a newspaper columnist and broadcaster, fondly remembered in Derry for using her Monday Reflection on BBC Radio Foyle to give her take on local, national and international events.
Her last Monday reflection was broadcast in March 2020 just before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Her memoir Twice Round On the Hobby Horse was published in 2007- an anthology of sketches of growing up, getting married and having children.
Ms Robinson is survived by her daughter, Sarah, and was predeceased seven years ago by her husband, Trevor, who featured regularly in her columns.