Edward Meenan murder trial: Accused 'lied to save their skin'
- Published
The three men accused of murdering a Londonderry man in a "brutal and savage attack" lied to "save their own skin," a court has heard.
The body of Edward Meenan was found in Creggan Street on 25 November 2018.
He had sustained multiple injuries including stab wounds.
Derek Creswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode, and Ryan Walters, 22, of Station Park, Crossgar, deny murder.
All three also deny wounding Mr Meenan's friend William McConnell.
Mr Rodgers has entered a guilty plea to a charge of perverting the course of justice, a charge Mr Creswell and Mr Walters deny.
On the opening day of the trial in Londonderry Crown Court sitting in Belfast, a prosecuting barrister told the jury all three men were involved in the "brutal and cowardly" murder of Mr Meenan.
The court was told Mr Meenan was attacked in the rear of a garden at Creggan Street before he was stripped and dragged into an alleyway.
Despite their denials, all three have given inconsistent versions of what occurred, the court was told.
The prosecutor described their accounts as "lies".
The jury was told Mr Meenan had left his home in the Little Diamond area of Derry with Mr McConnell at about 02:00 on 25 November 2018.
The men walked to an address at Creggan Street, at the time the home of a niece of Mr Meenan.
The prosecutor said when they arrived they were "immediately set upon" by the accused.
"Billy McConnell was assaulted and ran away, while the deceased was brought to the ground and savagely and viciously murdered by all three, using lethal force, weapons and knives," he told the court.
After he was attacked in the garden, Mr Meenan was stripped, dragged into the alleyway and left in just his underwear, the barrister said.
The court was told that following the attack the accused walked a short distance to Mr Rodgers' mother's home, where they burned evidence including a piece of fabric which bore Mr Meenan's blood.
Following their arrest, Mr Meenan's blood was located on a pair or Mr Walters' trainers and on a Celtic football shirt belonging to Mr Creswell.
'Cowardly attack'
The court was told all three men denied direct involvement when questioned and blamed each other for the fatal attack.
Mr Walters told police that while he was present in the house, he was not involved in the violence but said both Mr Rodgers and Mr Creswell were.
Mr Rodgers claimed that while he was also in the house he was asleep.
Mr Creswell said he was in the house when Mr Meenan and Mr McConnell arrived but claimed he tried to stop the attack.
The differing version of events "completely contradict each other", the prosecutor told the court.
The defendants, he said, were "cowards who are trying to absolve themselves from the cowardly attack on Mr Meenan, and like cowards, are all telling lies to save their own skin".
The trial continues.