PSNI's domestic abuse alert scheme extended to 77 additional schools
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
A scheme to alert schools if their pupils have been affected by domestic violence is to be extended in Northern Ireland.
A further 77 schools are to be added to Operation Encompass in February as part of a pilot programme.
It has already been running in 60 schools in Newry and south Down since September 2021.
The scheme has been in operation in police forces in England and Wales for a number of years.
Operation Encompass aims to help children affected by domestic violence by getting them immediate support from staff in their school.
If the PSNI is called to an incident and a child is present, they will inform school staff responsible for safeguarding before the start of the next school day.
Incidents of domestic violence and abuse have increased in Northern Ireland recently.
For instance, the number of domestic abuse calls made to police over the Christmas period in 2021 rose.
Details of the extension of the scheme in schools in Northern Ireland was revealed by Education Minister Michelle McIlveen, in response to an assembly question from Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon.
The minister also said that 51 referrals had been received by schools from the PSNI of incidents involving 106 pupils since the pilot scheme in the Downpatrick PSNI area began in September.
"Stage two of the pilot scheme is due to start in February 2022 and will add a further 77 schools," Ms McIlveen said.
Operation Encompass will eventually be rolled out across all schools in Northern Ireland.
The scheme is a partnership between the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), the Safeguarding Board Northern Ireland (SBNI), the Education Authority (EA) and schools.
It came into effect after new domestic abuse laws were introduced in Northern Ireland in 2021.