Covid-19: NI records three deaths and 338 hospital cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Monday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,111.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 4,159 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Monday, up from 3,069 on Sunday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
On Monday, there were 338 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 363 on Friday.
There were 23 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 22 on Friday.
Last updated 31 January at 15:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,668,413 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 1,415,088 people have had their first dose and 1,312,791 have had their second dose, while 19,533 third doses have been administered.
A total of 921,001 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 31 January at 15:30 GMT
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,136.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,872 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, down from from 4,400 cases on Sunday.
Another 4,759 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, up from 3,893 on Saturday.
There were 692 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, up from 651 patients on Sunday.
There were 75 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 74 on Sunday.
Last updated 31 January 15:45
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,664,228 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday.
A total of 3,781,553 people have had their first dose and 3,644,646 have had their second dose, while 238,029 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,695,836 booster jabs had been administered as of Sunday.
Last updated 31 January 15:45
Source: Department of Health Ireland
