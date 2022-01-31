Jim Wells has no plans to stand for re-election
Jim Wells has said he has no plans to run as an independent after being deselected by the Democratic Unionist Party as a candidate in May's election.
Mr Wells, who has represented South Down for 24 years, said he was hurt by the decision.
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots, an assembly member for Lagan Valley, had also put himself forward but party officers chose Diane Forsythe.
Mr Wells said Mr Poots, a former DUP leader, would challenge the decision.
He said he did not believe the selection of Ms Forsythe was a "done deal".
All selected candidates are subject to ratification by the party executive.
Speaking to The Nolan Show, Mr Wells said he wanted to see Mr Poots' nominated and dismissed suggestions he would stand as an independent candidate after his de-selection.
"I am not contemplating any other party, I have no plans to run as an independent. I want Edwin Poots on the ballot paper for South Down," he said.
"Edwin has a better chance than I have, I have to accept that I wouldn't have the same reach."
'Clear my desk'
Mr Wells was elected to the old Northern Ireland Assembly in 1982 and has represented the South Down constituency as an MLA (member of the legislative assembly) since 1998.
A member of the DUP for more than 40 years, he became health minister in September 2014 before resigning less than a year later following a controversy over remarks about gay couples.
Mr Wells told Mr Nolan this was the "low point" of his career.
It was disappointing that such a huge part of his life was now over, he added.
"I have to accept that this aspect of my career, this 27-and-a-half years at Stormont is over, come to terms with that, clear my desk and move on with life," he said.
"My identity is an MLA and I am going to lose that identity.
"It is going to take a while to come to terms with what has happened. It does hurt."