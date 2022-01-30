Bloody Sunday: Posters claiming to name former soldiers condemned
There has been condemnation over posters put up in parts of Londonderry claiming to name some former British soldiers who may have been involved in the Army operation on Bloody Sunday.
A number of former soldiers, known to the public only by single letters, including Soldier F, were granted anonymity by the Saville Inquiry.
The DUP and Ulster Unionists have criticised the posters.
DUP assembly member Gary Middleton said he reported them to the police.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have said enquiries are ongoing after receiving reports of posters being erected in various locations across the city on Saturday.
Thirteen people were shot dead when soldiers opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in Derry on 30 January 1972.
Relatives of those who were killed on Bloody Sunday have been remembering their loved ones on the 50th anniversary.
Prosecutors said in July 2021 that they would not proceed with murder charges against Soldier F over the deaths of two men on Bloody Sunday.
The decision not to proceed with the case is now the subject of live judicial review proceedings following a legal challenge brought by a brother of one of the Bloody Sunday victims.