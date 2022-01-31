Census 2021: Details of publication timeline to be announced
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Details are expected to be announced later about when the results of the latest Census in Northern Ireland are likely to be published.
The information was gathered last year and will be released at different stages later this year, with the top-line population figures published first.
More specific details are expected to follow at a later point.
This will include the numbers around religion and identity.
Details of the publication timeline are due to be announced on Monday.
For the first time, people were urged to complete the survey online if they could, rather than on paper.
The official census day was Sunday 21 March 2021.
It is believed that about 80% of people took the online option.
A census occurs every 10 years and participation is compulsory.
The results of the 2011 census indicated that 45.1% of the population were Catholic or brought up Catholic, and 48.4% were from a Protestant or other Christian background.
A total of about 7% said they either belonged to another religion or none.
There were indications last year that it would be the autumn of 2022 before the numbers around religion and identity from the latest census would be published.
The official census website outlines what happens with the information gathered.
"The information you give us helps decide how services are planned and funded in your local area," it said.
"This could mean things like doctors' surgeries, housing or new bus routes.
"It provides vital information about us, our society and future needs.
"We have had a great response to the 2021 Census from households across Northern Ireland, thank you to all who took part."