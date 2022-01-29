Dublin: Man dies after trying to stop car being stolen
A 50-year-old man has died in hospital in Dublin, five days after being injured while trying to stop his car being stolen.
RTE reports that Ian McDonnell had tried to stop his car being taken on the Robinhood Road in Clondalkin at about 18:15 local time last Sunday.
It says Mr McDonnell was carried on the bonnet of the car for a distance.
He was later found lying on the roadway with "serious life-threatening injuries".
Mr McDonnell was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, where he died on Friday evening.
The stolen grey Volkswagen Passat was found on Limekiln Green in Greenhills on Friday and is being forensically examined.
A second vehicle was also involved in the incident.
A silver coloured Toyota Aqua, which was stolen in the Crumlin area on the afternoon of 23 January, was located burnt out in Ballinascorney in Tallaght on Tuesday.
It will also be forensically examined for evidence.
Gardai (police), told RTE significant progress has been made in the investigation "including interviewing of witnesses, door-to-door enquiries and harvesting of CCTV images".