Covid-19: NI records three deaths and 3,590 new cases
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Three Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,103.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 3,590 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Saturday, down from 3,737 on Friday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
On Friday, there were 363 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 387 on Thursday.
There were 22 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, a figure unchanged from Wednesday.
Last updated 28 January at 14:08 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,664,503 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Saturday.
Last updated 29 January at 14:09 GMT
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,136.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,109 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, down from from 5,265 cases on Thursday.
Another 4,482 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, down from 4,673 on Thursday.
There were 649 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Friday, down from 707 patients on Friday.
There were 66 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 69 on Friday.
Last updated 29 January 15:47
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,643,761 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Thursday.
A total of 3,775,895 people have had their first dose and 3,629,911 have had their second dose, while 237,955 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,681,412 booster jabs had been administered as of Thursday.
Last updated 28 January
Source: Department of Health Ireland
