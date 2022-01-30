BBC News

Storm Corrie: Weather warning issued for Northern Ireland

By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter

Image source, Tom McDonnell
Image caption,
Waves surged against rocks near Rathlin Island on Saturday

A weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland ahead of Storm Corrie on Sunday.

A yellow warning is in place for counties Antrim, Down, and Londonderry.

It comes into force at 19:00 GMT on Sunday and lasts until 13:00 GMT on Monday

The strongest gusts will affect coastal and exposed areas with speeds about 96km/h (60mph). The Met Office has said there is also a small chance of even stronger gusts for a time.

Image source, Tony Monaghan
Image caption,
The wind also had an impact at the seaside village of Castlerock

The organisation is warning of travel disruption as well as large and dangerous coastal waves.

In the Republic of Ireland, a warning has also been issued for County Donegal.

It comes into force at 14:00 local time on Sunday and lasts until 03:00 on Monday.

Warnings have also been issued across across the northern half of Britain.

It follows weather warnings on Saturday for strong winds brought by Storm Malik.

That system was named by the Danish weather authority on Friday.

Image source, Tony Monaghan
Image caption,
The strongest gusts will affect coastal and exposed areas

