Edwin Poots not selected as DUP South Down candidate
Edwin Poots has failed an attempt to win the Democratic Unionist Party's nomination to stand in South Down at the forthcoming assembly election.
The agricultural minister had indicated he wanted to leave his Lagan Valley constituency and stand in South Down.
The party nominated Diane Forsythe, replacing the current assembly member Jim Wells, who has been deselected.
Mr Poots, a former DUP leader, and Ms Forsythe were both interviewed by party officers on Friday night.
"The Democratic Unionist Party selected Diane Forsythe to stand as the candidate for the party in the South Down constituency in the forthcoming Assembly election in May," they party said.
"The party is continuing with its selection processes and all selected candidates are subject to ratification by the party executive."