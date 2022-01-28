Edwin Poots not selected as DUP South Down candidate
Edwin Poots has failed an attempt to win the Democratic Unionist Party's nomination to stand in South Down at the forthcoming assembly election.
The agricultural minister had indicated he wanted to leave his Lagan Valley constituency and stand in South Down.
The party nominated Diane Forsythe, replacing the current assembly member Jim Wells, who has been deselected.
Mr Poots, a former DUP leader, and Ms Forsythe were both interviewed by party officers on Friday night.
"The Democratic Unionist Party selected Diane Forsythe to stand as the candidate for the party in the South Down constituency in the forthcoming assembly election in May," they party said.
"The party is continuing with its selection processes and all selected candidates are subject to ratification by the party executive."
Odds are stacked against Poots
Analysis by BBC News NI's Mark Simpson
It is another blow for Edwin Poots after the most bruising period of his long political career.
Less than a year ago he led the DUP, now he is facing a battle to even run for the party in the next election.
He may turn his attention back to the Lagan Valley constituency but he knows the odds are stacked against him.
As for South Down, 38-year-old accountant Diana Forsythe will be the DUP candidate.
She had home advantage as an activist in the constituency.
Nonetheless, the decision by party officers to pick her, a relative unknown, rather than someone who used to be in charge of the DUP tells its own story.
The DUP thanked Jim Wells "for his long and distinguished service" to the party.
Mr Wells was elected to the old Northern Ireland Assembly in 1982 and has represented the South Down constituency as an MLA (member of the legislative assembly) since 1998.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he had known Mr Wells for more than 35 years and had "always admired his commitment to the unionist cause".
"Jim has served his constituents in South Down faithfully," he said.
"He has given a lifetime of public service and I look forward to seeing him making a further contribution to the party in the future."