Covid-19: NI records eight deaths and 363 hospital cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Eight Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,100.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 3,737 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Friday, down from 4,243 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
On Friday, there were 363 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 387 on Thursday.
There were 22 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, a figure unchanged from Wednesday.
Last updated 28 January at 14:08 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,661,792 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
Of that total, 1,414,119 were first doses, 1,311,200 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
A total of 916,988 booster vaccines have been administered.
Last updated 28 January at 14:09 GMT
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,136.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,265 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, down from from 5,605 cases on Wednesday.
Another 4,673 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, down from 4,809 on Wednesday.
There were 708 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday, down from 739 patients on Wednesday.
There were 71 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 74 on Tuesday.
Last updated 27 January 23:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,640,961 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Wednesday.
A total of 3,774,451 people have had their first dose and 3,628,579 have had their second dose, while 237,931 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,674,569 booster jabs had been administered as of Wednesday.
Last updated 27 January
Source: Department of Health Ireland
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Omicron spread not matched by hospital admissions
- SELF-ISOLATION: Changes to testing protocol
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?