Sinéad McLaughlin's office evacuated after 'bomb threat'
- Published
An SDLP assembly member has said she was asked to move out of her office after being informed of a bomb threat.
Sinéad McLaughlin said she was told by police to evacuate her constituency office in Londonderry, at about 17:00 GMT on Thursday.
"They said they had a confidential call to say that a bomb had been left in my office or on the roof," she said.
Police said they attended a security alert in the Spencer Road area, but said "nothing untoward was found".
Ms McLaughlin told BBC Radio Foyle "it was a bit of a shock for us all" but said she will "not be deterred for one minute" by the incident.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP condemned the threat.
"Elected representatives should be able to go about their duties without having to worry about threats being issued against them," he said.