DUP's Edwin Poots wants to stand in South Down in assembly poll
Former DUP leader Edwin Poots has indicated he wants to leave his Lagan Valley constituency and stand in South Down, the BBC has learned.
Elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly are due to take place in May.
Mr Poots will be interviewed by party officers on Friday night along with another potential candidate.
It is understood the sitting DUP South Down assembly member, Jim Wells, has not been approved as a DUP candidate this time and has been deselected.
Mr Poots was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Lagan Valley in 1998, and was appointed minister of agriculture, environment, and rural affairs in January 2020.
In June of last year he resigned as leader of the DUP after just 21 days in the role.
He was succeeded by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson who ran against Mr Poots for the leadership and was narrowly defeated in the wake of Arlene Foster's ousting from the top job.
BBC News NI political correspondent Gareth Gordon told The View: "Edwin Poots has simply said himself he wants to move from Lagan Valley to South Down, people can work out their own reasons for why he might be doing that.
"But the officers will decide tomorrow night [Friday] and I am told that it is far from a done deal that Edwin Poots will be the candidate for South Down.
"There's another candidate who's regarded as a very strong candidate."