Hymenoplasty to be banned in Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland is set to follow plans announced in the rest of the UK to ban a cosmetic surgery called hymenoplasty.
It attempts to recreate a woman's hymen, which in some cultures is linked to virginity, and has been described as a form of honour-based abuse.
Westminster is to criminalise the procedure along with virginity testing.
Stormont's Department of Health is to bring a legislative consent motion (LCM) that would allow the prime minister to extend the laws to NI.
On Thursday, Stormont's health committee began its formal consideration of the LCM, which will need to be approved by the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Kerry Loveland-Morrison, of the Adult Safeguarding Unit, told the committee that both virginity testing and hymenoplasty are regarded as harmful and intrusive practices which are regarded as forms of violence and abuse.
The procedures are not offered in health and social care settings in Northern Ireland, either in private or trust facilities regulated by the RQIA.
However, Ms Loveland-Morrison said the World Health Organisation had identified Northern Ireland as one of the places where virginity testing has taken place.
She explained that the practices may not be happening officially, but could be happening in private settings.
The committee was also told that the criminalisation of the practice would allow virginity testing to be reported and investigated by the police.
The committee will now write up a report and the motion will then go to the assembly for approval from assembly members.