RUC officer murder: Fresh appeal to find Stephen Montgomery's killers
Police have made a fresh appeal for information about the murder of a Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) officer in County Tyrone 33 years ago.
Constable Stephen Montgomery, 26, was killed after a bomb was thrown at his patrol vehicle in Sion Mills in January 1989.
One of his colleagues was seriously injured in the incident.
In the wake of the attack, officers and soldiers who attended the scene were also attacked by a group of people.
At the time of PC Montgomery's death, he was married and living in Omagh. His wife was pregnant and he had a 15-month old daughter.
On the anniversary of his death PC Montgomery's widow, Valerie, urged people with information to come forward.
"If anyone has any information, no matter how small, then please, please, for the sake of my family and I, contact the police, Crimestoppers or An Garda Siochána [Irish police] and give me and my family the chance for some kind of closure," she said.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland said PC Montgomery and his two colleagues stopped outside Marshalls bar in Sion Mills during the early hours of 28 January 1989, after being flagged down by a member of staff.
Det Ch Insp Mark Byrne said it was "suspected that two terrorists who had been hiding on the roof of the bar" threw the bomb at their vehicle.
"It detonated on the roof of the vehicle killing Stephen instantly and seriously injuring his colleague," he said.
It is believed the suspects made off on foot into Primrose Park.
"Stephen was a young man murdered while serving the community of Sion Mills and the wider County Tyrone area," Det Ch Insp Byrne said.
"This is in stark contrast to the terrorists responsible for this brutal murder."
'Do the right thing'
Det Ch Insp Byrne appealed to people who were socialising in the bar that night or those with knowledge of what happened, to come forward with information.
He said the two suspects would have made their way to the roof before the attack and waited there for some time.
"In the years since Stephen's murder, people's circumstances and allegiances may have changed," Det Ch Insp Byrne added.
"It is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen.
"To those involved I would appeal to them to do the right thing and help to bring some closure to Stephen's family.
"They will no longer have to live with the worry that police are going to knock on their door."