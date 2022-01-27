Covid-19: Hotel operators to receive financial support
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Stormont ministers have backed proposals to provide financial support for hotel operators affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy brought the plan and said it would allow those businesses to be covered by an existing fund for the hospitality sector.
Almost 2,000 businesses, so far, have received a one-off grant from the department to cope with the ongoing disruption caused by Omicron.