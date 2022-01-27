Covid-19: Hotel operators to receive financial support
- Published
Stormont ministers have backed proposals to provide financial support for hotel operators affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy brought the plan and said it would allow those businesses to be covered by an existing fund for the hospitality sector.
Almost 2,000 businesses, so far, have received a one-off grant from the department to cope with the ongoing disruption caused by Omicron.
The Omicron Hospitality Payment was announced in December when fresh restrictions were imposed on businesses to try to stem a sharp rise in the number of Omicron cases.
At that time, Finance Minister Conor Murphy said his department would deliver a support package of £40m for more than 3,000 hospitality businesses.
On Thursday, the Department of Finance announced that the scheme would be extended. Hotels will be eligible for a one-off grant between £10,000 and £20,000, depending on their rateable value.
From next week, Land and Property Services will contact Tourism NI-certified hotels by email, if they received a previous payment under the Localised Restrictions Support Scheme (LRSS).
The email will include a link to an online form where businesses will be asked to confirm relevant information and complete a declaration form to enable the new payments.
Mr Murphy said he was "determined" to ensure hotels were not left without support.
"Hotels are a vital part of our hospitality industry and have undoubtedly been impacted by Omicron facing cancellations over the festive period," he said.
"In the absence of a bid for funding for a scheme to help this sector being brought forward, my department has again taken the lead and obtained executive approval to include hotels in the Omicron Hospitality Payment scheme."
Janice Gault, Chief Executive of NI Hotel Federation, has welcomed the addition of hotels to the payment scheme.
"For most hotels, December is their busiest month and trade secured helps to mitigate losses that traditionally occur in the first two months of the new year," Ms Gault said.
"Hotels premises experienced a reduction of up to 60% on food, beverage and function business.
"Hoteliers are pleased their plight has been recognised in a similar way to other components of the hospitality industry and welcome the inclusion of the sector in the scheme."
The executive is also extending the Omicron Hospitality Payment to certain sports clubs with a licensed bar or restaurant.
They will be able to avail of a maximum one-off £10,000 payment if they operate such a facility or have a liquor licence and received less than £50,000 from the Department for Communities Sport Sustainability Fund last year.
Further information will be available next week on the NI business info site.