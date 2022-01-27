Covid-19: NI records six deaths and 387 hospital cases
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Six Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 3,092.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
Another 4,243 cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday, down from 4,383 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
On Thursday, there were 387 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 395 on Wednesday.
There were 22 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, a figure unchanged from Wednesday.
Last updated 27 January at 15:05 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,658,341 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
Of that total, 1,413,723 were first doses, 1,310,551 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
A total of 914,606 booster vaccines have been administered.
Last updated 27 January at 12:00 GMT
The total number of Covid-19-related deaths in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 6,136.
This figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 5,605 PCR test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, up from 4,006 cases on Tuesday.
Another 4,809 antigen test-confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, down from 5,212 on Tuesday.
There were 739 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, down from 824 patients on Tuesday.
There were 74 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, down from 79 on Tuesday.
Last updated 26 January 17:30
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,638,769 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,773,445 people have had their first dose and 3,627,430 have had their second dose, while 237,894 single-dose vaccines have been administered.
A total of 2,666,201 booster jabs had been administered as of Tuesday.
Last updated 26 January
Source: Department of Health Ireland
- RULES: What are the restrictions in Northern Ireland?
- OMICRON SURGE: Omicron spread not matched by hospital admissions
- SELF-ISOLATION: Changes to testing protocol
- CASES: What's the state of play in NI?