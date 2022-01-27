Northern Ireland infrastructure upgrade cost to rise significantly
By Richard Morgan
BBC News NI business reporter
- Published
The scale of investment required to maintain and upgrade Northern Ireland's infrastructure will be significantly higher than current levels.
That's according to the Draft Investment Strategy document launched by the executive.
The document sets out major spending objectives in Northern Ireland for the next 30 years.
A public consultation has been launched and will close on 20 April 2022.
The document states that the investment required will be higher in real terms than the £1.2bn to £1.4bn per annum invested over the past 10 years.
It said areas in most need must be prioritised and there will be a push to "maximise and co-ordinate the public and private sources of finance to help us deliver our goals".
The document does not mention specific infrastructure projects, but highlights the need for investment in new roads, schools, hospitals, social housing and public transport.
It acknowledges there are "significant deficiencies" in our current infrastructure.
Investment in Northern Ireland's water and wastewater infrastructure is also a priority.
There is also a focus on addressing key challenges such as reaching net zero - the policy of decarbonising the UK economy..
First Minister Paul Givan said: "We want to deliver infrastructure that enables everyone to lead healthy, productive, and fulfilling lives; that can support sustainable economic development and protect our environment.
'Important strategy'
"Our investments should help decarbonise our economy while building a strong, competitive region and maximising the benefits from new technology and innovation.
"Our investment in infrastructure must support all the people of Northern Ireland, so I encourage everyone to have their say on this draft strategy."
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "This investment strategy is important for every individual, family and community. Our investment in infrastructure should improve people's lives, and make this a great place to live, work and invest.
"Our infrastructure planning must ensure our investment is prioritised to help those most in need, create a fairer and greener society, and deliver first class public services.