Organised crime officers seize vehicles in Kilkeel and Newry
- Published
Nine vehicles worth an estimated £155,000 have been seized during searches by the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch in County Down.
The searches took place in Kilkeel and Newry on Wednesday.
Police said they were part of "a proactive nationwide investigation into organised crime led by the National Crime Agency".
A number of high-value watches and 234 bottles of suspected counterfeit vodka were also seized.
There were no reports of any arrests.