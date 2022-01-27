Brexit: Sinn Féin blocks DUP over border checks
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
A DUP move to force an executive rethink over Irish Sea border checks has been blocked by Sinn Féin.
Edwin Poots submitted documents seeking executive support for the checks on Tuesday, ahead of a legal challenge by loyalist blogger Jamie Bryson.
Mr Poots argued the challenge makes clear that checks must be approved by all ministers as they are controversial and cut across various departments.
Sinn Féin vowed to block the paper from the executive, which meets on Thursday.
Sinn Féin maintained Stormont has a legal obligation to enforce the checks, and that the executive agreed in May 2020 to designate Mr Poots' department to perform the controls.
Mr Poots, Stormont's Agriculture Minister, had threatened to order his officials to stop the checks, if the paper was blocked.
However, it is not clear when exactly he could take such action now, with DUP sources indicating the blocking of Mr Poots' paper is a staging post ahead of more decisions in the coming days.
The DUP leader, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, has also repeatedly warned he will withdraw his ministers from the Stormont Executive if "significant changes" to the protocol are not made.
He and other party leaders at Stormont will meet the UK's post-Brexit negotiator Liz Truss on Thursday when she visits Northern Ireland for a series of meetings.
It is believed the UK government is working to bring the talks with Brussels to a head by mid-February.
Northern Ireland Protocol
Irish Sea border checks were agreed by the UK and EU under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
It keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods and EU customs rules are enforced at its ports.
That means new paperwork and processes when importing materials and equipment from Great Britain.
Unionist politicians have criticised the arrangements and say the Irish Sea border undermines Northern Ireland's position in the UK.
Over the past seven months the UK government has been attempting to renegotiate the deal.
In July, the UK proposed an arrangement in which goods from Great Britain, which are due to stay in Northern Ireland, would not be checked and would have minimal paperwork.
Goods which are due to move onwards to the Republic of Ireland would be checked at Northern Ireland's ports.
The EU published its own proposals in October, which it said would significantly reduce, but not eliminate, checks on goods.
Stopping the checks could put Mr Poots on a collision course with the UK government, which has said his Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs is legally obliged to operate the checks.
Mr Poots has previously denied claims that the move was a stunt before Northern Ireland's next assembly election in May.