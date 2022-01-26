Agri-food sector at 'game-changing moment' in Northern Ireland
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
The agri-food sector in Northern Ireland is at "a game-changing moment", according to an Independent Strategic Review.
Sir Peter Kendall, who led the review, found "in terms of its environmental credentials" the sector "does not have a positive story to tell".
The report warns consumers will look elsewhere if changes are not made.
It examined challenges the sector faces, and Wednesday's report includes a number of recommendations.
Sir Kendall: "I'm not saying it will be easy; re-booting after Brexit, meeting climate change targets and repairing the environment are enormous asks.
"It can be done. The smart use of data can revolutionise the sector's competitiveness and enable NI agri-food to stand squarely behind a 'best certified food in the world' claim."
Sir Kendall said Northern Ireland's agri-food has a "unique advantage" that it is small and that many within the industry know each other.
"If you can pull together to build multi-functional circular food systems, to challenge traditional processes, to build a world-beating technology, whilst partnering with government and the assembly, you have an exciting future," Sir Kendall said.
On the issue of Brexit, the report calls on the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) and Department for the Economy (DfE) to support the assembly and the UK government to stabilise trading arrangements post-Brexit.
It said: "The agri-food sector must look beyond GB, and even the EU, for future trade.
"The prospect of cheaper livestock products entering GB under new third-country trade deals makes this absolutely critical."
The report also says one effect of Brexit has been to "drastically" reduce the availability of EU workers, a problem compounded by Covid-19.
It identifies bodies in the ruminant livestock sector with overlapping purposes which, it says, is inefficient.
There are a number of recommendations aimed at enhancing the use of data in the sector, joint working with environment groups on "journey to net zero" principles, and the establishment of a sustainability body.
A proposal includes the "wholesale mapping" of soils to establish a baseline for measuring efforts contributing to net zero.
Stormont Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has welcomed the findings.
"The report produced by Sir Peter and his team is considered, demands our attention and I believe contains much that the industry will support," he said.
"Given the many recommendations I want time to consider it fully."
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said he, too, would "be considering this report very carefully, and naturally will be paying particular attention to those recommendations which relate to the food-processing sector.
"It will also be important to consider the review in the context of my department's 10X Vision for the NI economy - delivering more innovative, sustainable and inclusive growth over the next decade," Mr Lyons said.
Members of the public have until 23 February to send their views on the report to the Stormont departments.