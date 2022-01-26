Covid-19: Public transport to return to pre-Omicron levels
Bus and rail services are set to return to the same level as before the Omicron variant, Translink has announced.
A reduced timetable was introduced earlier this month in response to NI Executive measures to tackle a surge in Covid-19 cases.
From Monday 31 January, Metro services will return "to more normal levels" and rail services from 7 February.
Ulsterbus frequency will improve from 7 February "in line with passenger demand".
In a statement, Translink's chief executive Chris Conway said the move will "facilitate the increasing passenger numbers we are seeing as more people start to return to the workplace, shopping, hospitality venues and other leisure destinations".
"We look forward to welcoming many more people back to our services, public transport will have a key role to play in NI's economic recovery, as well as ensuring a green recovery from Covid-19."
The reduced service, which was introduced on 10 January, meant many routes operated on a schedule similar to weekend offerings, however, school services were not affected.
'More efficient'
Mr Conway also appeared before the assembly's infrastructure committee on Wednesday.
He told members: "Given what we can now see with increased demand starting to come back and with the, sort of, more positive picture around Omicron, and the recent monitoring round in January, we're starting to plan to put timetables back to maybe not the pre-Covid level, but certainly back to the levels they were in in the autumn time."
"All of that will be done with a clear view as to the demand we're seeing and making sure that those services are appropriate to the levels of demand that we're seeing in the network," he said.
He also revealed that Translink will introduce a new contactless payment ticketing service from March which "will be significantly more efficient that we have had in the past".
The system, which will allow passengers to tap their card to pay, will eventually be available on all Translink services.