Adult social care: 'Amount and quality' focus of consultation
By Michael Fitzpatrick
BBC News NI
- Published
The Health Minister, Robin Swann, has launched a public consultation on the future of adult social care in Northern Ireland.
It contains nearly 50 proposals aimed at significantly enhancing the "amount and quality" of social care services.
There will be a focus on "increasing investment" to meet growth in demand.
The consultation includes recommendations aimed at growing the social care workforce and improving its pay, terms and conditions.
Adult social care encompasses a range of services including care homes, domiciliary care, supported living and day care.
Demand for these services is expected to grow significantly, with people living longer.
Population projections for Northern Ireland between mid-2018 and mid-2043 estimate a 56.2% increase in people aged 65 and over.
Mr Swann said Northern Ireland has waited too long for reform of adult social care.
"We know that there is growing demand for adult social care and that some aspects of the current system don't work the way we would like them to," he said.
"We need to address this and that's why we need to change how social care is organised, funded, commissioned, delivered and led."
The health minister said alongside the consultation there will be a full review of current charging arrangements as part of a "two-pronged approach".
"This review will involve a comprehensive assessment of the advantages, disadvantages and impact of a variety of different charging approaches including the options of introducing a cap on costs faced by individual and families," he added.
"The whole issue of charging is both complex and extremely sensitive.
"The ongoing pressures on public funding are well documented and there are many competing demands for investment in health and social care.
"The current system of charging contributes £173.4 million a year to the adult social care system.
"Replacing that system with an alternative approach that is both fair and feasible would be one of the biggest challenges facing the next Executive and assembly."
The Department of Health says it intends to review the current balance between private, public and voluntary sector provision with the aim of striking the "best balance" between the different sectors.
Other proposals contained in the public consultation include:
- Stronger powers to regulate and inspect independent sector providers of care
- The introduction of an independent Carers' Champion role
- Major focus on increasing investment to meet increasing levels of need
- Introduction of the offer of preventive/support visits for anyone aged over 75
- Expanding the availability of the Supported Living model to more people
- Improving the pay, terms and conditions of the lowest paid in the social care workforce
The reform proposals will be the subject of a 16-week consultation.
The consultation can be found online at the Department of Health website and is open until 18 May.