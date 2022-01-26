Healthcare Firm to create 300 social care jobs in NI
By Catherine Smyth
BBC News NI
- Published
Healthcare provider Ann's is creating 300 social care jobs in Northern Ireland over the next year.
The company, which has 2,500 staff, will establish the jobs in its domiciliary care sector.
It has been welcomed by the Health Minster Robin Swann who will later announce a public consultation on the reform of adult social care.
The new jobs follow a £23m social care funding package announced by the minister in November 2021.
Concern has been growing about a shortage of staff in the sector, with some independent providers warning that they may not be able to sustain services.
Mr Swann said that investment in the domiciliary and wider social care workforce remains a priority for the health department.
'£13 per hour'
Ann McQuade, the company's managing director, said that the recent rate increase for the independent sector had helped recruitment and enabled them to fill 100 new care assistant posts.
"This much welcomed rate increase has enabled Ann's to offer staff rates of up to £13 per hour plus mileage," she said.
"This is something which we are certain has contributed to the increase in interest in care positions, including many applications from staff who had previously left the care industry due to poor rates of pay.
"This fresh recruitment drive and Ann's commitment to the delivery of the highest quality of care will undoubtedly provide much needed solutions to the health and social care sector and lead to better outcomes for our ageing population" Ms McQuade added.
No previous caring experience will be required for a large number of the new roles.